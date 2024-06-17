City corporations start removal of sacrificial waste in Dhaka

The Dhaka North City Corporation and the Dhaka South City Corporation have started removing the wastes of sacrificial animals in the city on Eid day.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the waste removal programme at Mirpur Section-2's Block-H under Ward no-7 at 2pm today (17 June).

The Dhaka North City Corporation has deployed more than 10,000 sanitation workers to manage the cleanup of sacrificial animal waste within six hours.

City corporation workers clean sacrificial animal waste in the capital's Elephant Road today (17 June). Photo: Rajib Dhar

"All councilors and DNCC officials are in the field. I will visit ward by ward. I request the residents of the city to help our cleaners. Call the hotline number 16106 and inform about the waste. Action will be taken from the control room," said the mayor after inaugurating the waste removal programme.

"I call upon you [Dhaka residents] to sacrifice animals by today. If not possible, complete the sacrifice by tomorrow morning, then we will be able to clean the city quickly," he added.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Atiq also said, "We have designated a specific location in Ward no-3 and four locations in Ward no-7 for sacrificial initiatives. Centralising the sacrificial process at designated places makes the cleanup operation much easier. In Ward no-7, 1,200 sacrificial animals have been slaughtered at the four designated spots. We will increase the number of designated spots in wards where a larger number of sacrificial animals are expected."

As of 5pm today, 100% waste removal has been completed in 16 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation. These wards are: 3, 7, 15, 18, 19, 20, 29, 31, 32, 33, 39, 46, 47, 48, 51, and 54.

Photo: Courtesy

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the corporation will be able to remove sacrificial animal waste well before the 24-hour target it set.

City corporation workers clean sacrificial animal waste in the capital's Lalbagh area today (17 June). Photo: Rajib Dhar

Inaugurating the cleaning programme through video conference at Shitalakshya Hall of Nagar Bhaban this afternoon, the Dhaka South mayor said the Dhaka South City Corporation workers began their work earlier, instead of waiting until 2pm.

City corporation workers clean sacrificial animal waste in the capital's Lalbagh area today (17 June). Photo: Rajib Dhar

"Our preparation this time is better than the previous years. Our capacity has increased. We have added more vehicles to our fleet with our own funding. In the light of our previous experience, our officers and employees are already very skilled and trained," Taposh said.