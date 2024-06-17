Nationwide Eid-ul-Adha celebrations marked by massive gatherings

Muslims across Bangladesh celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today (17 June) with prayers and festivities, with large congregations taking place in various regions.

Nearly three lakh Muslims gathered to perform Eid prayers at the Gor-e-Shahid Maidan in Dinajpur, the country's largest Eidgah ground. The main congregation, led by Maulana Samsul Haque Qasemi, took place at 8:30am.

To facilitate the transportation of devotees, two special trains were operated: one from Panchagarh via Thakurgaon and the other from Parbatipur to Dinajpur railway station. Since 2017, large-scale Eid jamaats have been organized at this ground, mirroring those held at Sholakia.

In Sylhet, the main congregation was held at Shahi Eidgah amidst heavy rain. Normally, lakhs of Muslims gather for Eid prayers at this venue, but adverse weather conditions today limited attendance to a few thousand.

In Bagerhat, Eid-ul-Azha prayers were held at the world heritage site Shat Gombuj Mosque (Sixty Dome Mosque). People from various areas within and outside the district thronged to offer prayers at this historic mosque.

In Cumilla, the main congregation was held at the Cumilla Central Eidgah.