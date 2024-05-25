Nationwide low gas pressure likely due to inclement weather

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 11:42 am

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Gas users across the country may face low pressure due to supply disruptions, as the flow of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the transmission line is being hampered by hostile weather.

Confirming the matter,  Mir Mohammad Aslam Uddin, Senior Information Officer, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources apologised to the esteemed customers for the inconvenience.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm named Remal, which means 'sand' in Arabic. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Remal will make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday (26 May) midnight.

Meanwhile, the gas supply will remain suspended from Tangail's  Elenga to Gazipur's Kaliakair tomorrow (26 May) due to planned replacement works of gas pipelines by Titas Gas Authorities. 

There will be no gas supply for 10 hours - from 10am to 8pm - on Sunday for the repair/relocation of the gas pipeline in Tangail's Mirzapur area, reads a press release of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

There may also be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time.

Titas Gas Authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

