Full US approval for Pfizer vaccine expected by early September: Report

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
04 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:50 am

Related News

Full US approval for Pfizer vaccine expected by early September: Report

The vaccine is currently being administered via an emergency use authorization that was granted in December

BSS/AFP
04 August, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 11:50 am
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to fully approve the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by early next month, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration has set an "unofficial deadline" of the September 6 Labor Day holiday "or sooner" to give the anti-Covid shot the final green light, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The vaccine is currently being administered via an emergency use authorization that was granted in December.

The FDA had said in a statement last week that granting the Pfizer vaccine final approval was one of the agency's highest priorities and anticipated being finished with the final review soon.

Full approval could boost vaccine-hesitant Americans' confidence in getting the shot as the ultra-contagious Delta variant sweeps through the country, driving daily case counts to levels not seen since the winter.

As of August 2, the United States had seen an average of 84,389 new cases daily over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 192 million Americans have already received at least one dose of one of the three Covid vaccines available in the United States -- 58 percent of the total population.

Pfizer is the most widely administered shot in the US, followed by another two-dose mRNA shot from Moderna, which is also allowed under an emergency use authorization and is seeking full approval from the FDA, which is expected to come after Pfizer's.

The one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson is the third and least popular Covid vaccine available in the United States. It has not yet sought full FDA approval, according to the Times.

Top News

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine / Pfizer COVID vaccine / Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine / Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine / Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine / US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

19h | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

1d | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August