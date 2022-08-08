US donates another 1.5m pfizer vaccines for children

A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The US government donated another 1.5 million (15 lakh) pediatric doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh via COVAX to help the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare expand vaccination coverage to protect children ages 5-11.

This delivery marks the second shipment of US-donated vaccines for young children this week and brings the total number of all US vaccine donations to over 75 million (7.5 crore) doses, read a press release from the US Embassy on Monday.

More than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh have come from the United States and the American people, it read.

In Bangladesh, the United States has contributed more than $140 million in Covid-19 related development and humanitarian assistance.

Globally, the United States has donated $4 billion to support the Covax effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global COVID-19 vaccine access.

