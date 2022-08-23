US donates 10 million more Pfizer Covid shots to Bangladesh

The US Government has donated another 10 million (1 crore) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility to help the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continue expanding its vaccination programmes for teens and adults across the country.

The recent delivery brings the total number of US vaccine donations to over 85 million (8.5 crore) doses.

More than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh have come from the United States, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to support Bangladesh in every facet of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign. This effort includes training over 51,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines to support Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination rollout across 64 districts.

The United States has also donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers and helped transport 57 million vaccines to remote areas – for the direct administration of 47 million vaccinations.

The US has contributed more than $140 million to Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance in Bangladesh.

Globally, the United States has donated $4 billion to support the COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.