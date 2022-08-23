US donates 10 million more Pfizer Covid shots to Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 11:54 am

Related News

US donates 10 million more Pfizer Covid shots to Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 11:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The US Government has donated another 10 million (1 crore) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine via the COVAX facility to help the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continue expanding its vaccination programmes for teens and adults across the country. 

The recent delivery brings the total number of US vaccine donations to over 85 million (8.5 crore) doses. 

More than two-thirds of all international Covid-19 vaccine donations to Bangladesh have come from the United States, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to support Bangladesh in every facet of the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign.  This effort includes training over 51,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines to support Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination rollout across 64 districts. 

The United States has also donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers and helped transport 57 million vaccines to remote areas – for the direct administration of 47 million vaccinations.

The US has contributed more than $140 million to Covid-related development and humanitarian assistance in Bangladesh. 

Globally, the United States has donated $4 billion to support the COVAX effort, which includes support for ultra-cold chain storage, transportation, and safe handling of Covid-19 vaccines, making the United States the world's largest donor for equitable global Covid-19 vaccine access.

Bangladesh

Covid vaccine / Covid-19 Vaccine donation / Vaccine Donation / Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine / Pfizer COVID vaccine / Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

12h | Panorama
The night view of the swimming pool is exceptional as the lighting creates a dramatic ambience with geometric patterns on the walls. Photo: Shanta Holdings Ltd

Shanta Holdings Bansari: Experience a getaway within your living space

2h | Habitat
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

2h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

1h | Videos
Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

Japan urges young people to drink more alcohol to boost economy

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

Sri Lanka seeks IMF loan assistance for economic recovery

3h | Videos
How to score better in IELTS?

How to score better in IELTS?

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay