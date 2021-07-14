EU regulator reviewing Moderna Covid shot for auto-immune blood condition

Reuters
14 July, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 08:15 pm

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading &quot;Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only&quot; and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading "Covid-19/Coronavirus vaccine/Injection only" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it had assessed nine cases of an auto-immune blood condition following vaccination with Moderna Inc's Covid-19 shot, but no "clear causal relationship" could be established between the two.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee would continue to monitor for cases of immune thrombocytopenia, an auto-immune condition with low blood platelet levels that can lead to bruising and bleeding, with Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax.

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine

