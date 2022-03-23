Covid vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan ambition with sumo sponsorship

Global Economy

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 11:45 am

Related News

Covid vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan ambition with sumo sponsorship

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 11:45 am
Coronavirus: On 16 November, 2020, US biotech company Moderna announced a vaccine against Covid-19 that is 94.5% effective. Montreal, 16 November, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus: On 16 November, 2020, US biotech company Moderna announced a vaccine against Covid-19 that is 94.5% effective. Montreal, 16 November, 2020/ Reuters

Moderna Inc is sponsoring sumo flags in its first such promotion in Japan, as the US firm seeks to build on its new-found renown in Covid-19 vaccines and wrestle market share from compatriot Pfizer Inc.

The flags, known as kensho-hata, are held by banner bearers circling the sumo ring and have traditionally served as ads for everyday goods such as vitamins, teas, juices and rice.

Moderna debuted its banner on March 13 at the start of the national sport's two-week spring tournament - a simple white design with the company name in chunky, red, sumo-style script.

"I think vaccines are making us stronger and more durable as a society, and these two words are linked in my mind with sumo wrestlers," Rami Suzuki, Moderna's recently appointed representative director in Japan, told Reuters.

The promotion signals the company's growth aspirations in Japan, which has come to know Moderna through some 50 million doses of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine imported last year by local partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Those doses made up less than 20% of shots in Japan's initial double-shot inoculation push, with the bulk made up of the vaccine Pfizer developed with Germany's BioNTech SE. For the booster shot, however, the numbers are evening out, with Moderna accounting for about 42%.

Last week, the government said vaccines for fourth doses will be split nearly even between the two suppliers. It plans to secure 75 million doses from Pfizer and 70 million from Moderna.

For the fourth shot, which is under development and will be a combination of vaccines designed for the Delta and Omicron variants of the novel coronavirus, Moderna directly holds the rights in Japan, Suzuki said.

Takeda said it is in discussion with Moderna about distribution.

Moderna, founded in 2010 and based in Cambridge in the US state of Massachusetts, did not have an office in Japan until October, and Suzuki, who previously held roles at pharmaceutical firms Janssen and Eisai Co Ltd, joined in November.

Going forward, the company plans to combine Covid-19 and influenza vaccines in one shot, with possible market introduction in 2023, Suzuki said. Later, the combined shot could include a third vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), she said.

The Japan push comes as Moderna increases its Asia presence with a plan to produce mRNA vaccines in Australia and create four subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. 

It also has a vaccine production deal with South Korean drugmaker Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd.

World+Biz

covid-19 vaccine / Moderna / Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine / Moderna Inc / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

3h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

4h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

18h | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

18h | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

19h | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions