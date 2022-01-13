Moderna jabs to be given as boosters instead of Pfizer

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 09:34 am

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notification on Wednesday (12 January) in this regard instructing all concerned medical authorities in the country associated with the government's inoculation programme to follow the directive

Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo :Reuters

The government has decided to administer Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine as booster doses instead of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. The decision was taken considering the number of vaccine jabs at hand and to ensure vaccines for all in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notification on Wednesday (12 January) in this regard instructing all concerned medical authorities in the country associated with the government's inoculation programme to follow the directive. 

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be reserved for the yet to be vaccinated school and college-going students, and those who got Pfizer's vaccine in their first dose. 

The government has planned to vaccinate about one crore students at the secondary and tertiary levels by 30 January. 

Students aged 12-18 can take the vaccines from the respective centres showing their school and college identity cards. No decision has been taken yet regarding the university students. 

The education ministry will sit with the National University on Tuesday to devise ways for ensuring vaccines to all the students. 

