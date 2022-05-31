Weeklong Covid booster campaign to begin 4 June

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
31 May, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:54 am

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is all set to begin a weeklong countrywide special campaign for booster doses against Covid-19 from 4 June.

A release issued by the health authorities said that people above 18 years of age who received their second dose at least four months ago will get the booster shot.

The applicants will be able to get jabbed at their nearest vaccination centres and will not require any confirmation message, it added.

However, they will have to bring a printed copy of their vaccine card. 

The special drive will start at 9am every day and will continue till 10 June.

Meanwhile, regular vaccination activities will proceed without any interruption. 
 

