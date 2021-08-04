‘Unjabbed above 18 year can’t be outside’ is not message from Health Ministry: Minister 

The news that is being spread on various social media saying "no one above the age of 18 can go out without getting vaccinated" is not message from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that no such decision or proposal was made or taken by the health ministry.

"I request that the above statement be directed to be broadcast on TV scroll."

Soon everyone over the age of 18 will be vaccinated, also said the minister.

"Authorities, however, will not allow unvaccinated people aged over 18 to go outside after 10 August. They will face punishment if found violating this health safety mandate," Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said in a briefing after an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday.