Over 18 going out unjabbed will be punished: Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 04:23 pm

Unjabbed people above 18-years-old will not be allowed to go outside as the government has planned to relax the restrictions from 11 August.

"The movement of people over 18 will be considered as punishable offense if they do not receive the jabs beforehand. An Ordinance could be issued in this regard," said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque in a briefing after a cabinet meeting today.

"The health ministry has managed vaccines to inoculate one crore people in six days. So anyone, over 18 and unjabbed, will have to face music for coming out to the streets," he added.  

The minister also said, "As the markets will be reopened and public transports have been allowed to operate on a limited scale after lockdown, the staff of the shops and buses will have to take vaccine before joining their work."

The nationwide strict lockdown has been extended for five more days till 10 August amid the rising trend of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is set to revive its mass vaccination mission with a special drive to inoculate one crore people from 7 – 12 August.

The drive will be followed by vaccination of one crore people every month until the end of the year as the health authorities are more confident of getting the required supplies of vaccines from multiple sources.

