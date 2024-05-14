Health ministry warns against fake Facebook accounts of Minister Samanta Lal

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen has no Facebook account, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today (14 May), warning against fake accounts that use his name and photo on the social media platform.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, numerous fake accounts have been found on Facebook using the name and photos of Dr Samanta Lal.

"A vested quarter and dishonest group of people have opened fake facebook accounts using the name of the health minister for doing fraudulent activities, which is a clear violation of law," it said.

Urging the people to be aware of such fake Facebook accounts to avoid any kind of cheating, the ministry said the authorities are taking necessary legal actions against the people who are involved with those accounts.