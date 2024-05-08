Bangladesh most successful in South Asia in preventing child, maternal mortality: Health Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samant Lal Sen said Bangladesh is in the best position in South Asia in vaccination programmes to prevent child and maternal mortality.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to ensure vaccination for every child, he said during a meeting on Wednesday( 8 May) organised by the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing (BPFHW) at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP).

Dr Samanta Lal Sen further said, "In recognition of the remarkable success of the vaccination programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been honoured with the title of Vaccine Hero."

"Despite challenges, workers across the country are tirelessly implementing the vaccination programme. Efforts will soon be taken to overcome the crisis with the help of this workforce," he added.

Expressing gratitude to everyone involved, including UNICEF and the Vaccine Alliance, the minister mentioned that through the collective efforts of all, Bangladesh's vaccination programme has become an exceptional example.

The minister extended congratulations for organising a successful discussion meeting aimed at strengthening the vaccination programme of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing (BPFHW).

Further, with the support of the members of parliament and everyone's collective efforts, he expressed a desire to enrich the country's healthcare by extending improved healthcare services to the grassroots level of the population.

