Beating doctors on pretext of wrong treatment not acceptable at all: Health minister

Health

BSS
01 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 07:47 pm

Related News

Beating doctors on pretext of wrong treatment not acceptable at all: Health minister

"Only Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to report about wrong treatment, neither you nor I have any right to say wrong treatment," said the health minister.

BSS
01 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 07:47 pm
Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen. File Photo
Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen. File Photo

Attacks on doctors on the pretext of wrong treatment are very despicable, Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (1 May).

"Beating doctors, especially women physicians in the name of wrong treatment is not at all acceptable," he said while addressing as the chief guest at the 12th International and 2nd ACNS-BSNS Hybrid Conference and Cadaveric Workshop at the National Institute of Neuroscience.

"Only Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to report about wrong treatment, neither you nor I have any right to say wrong treatment," said the health minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Referring to the ability of doctors in Bangladesh, Sen said, "I wholeheartedly believe that the talent and skills of our physicians are not less than the doctors of any country in the world".

Citing the example of Rokeya-Rabaya operation of conjoined twins, the minister said that although Hungarian doctors were present during that operation, the neurosurgeons of Bangladesh played the biggest role in it.

The health minister called upon the young doctors to provide the best services with merit and attention to the patients. "We want to take Bangladesh to a place where the people of the country respect the medical community," he added.

"If we provide services from 8:00am to 2:30pm sincerely . . . if we serve the patients properly, then people will respect us." he said.
 
"We have talent. With that talent, you serve the best, I will ensure your protection. This is my promise to you as a doctor," Sen added.

President of Bangladesh Society of Neurosurgeons Professor Dr. Mohammad Hossain presided over the function while Dr. Md. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, Secretary General, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Joint Director of NINS Prof. Dr. Md. Badrul Alam were present as guest of honour.

Bangladesh / Top News

Health Minister / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

11h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

3h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

5h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

22h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1d | Videos