Beating doctors on pretext of wrong treatment not acceptable at all: Health minister

Attacks on doctors on the pretext of wrong treatment are very despicable, Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (1 May).

"Beating doctors, especially women physicians in the name of wrong treatment is not at all acceptable," he said while addressing as the chief guest at the 12th International and 2nd ACNS-BSNS Hybrid Conference and Cadaveric Workshop at the National Institute of Neuroscience.

"Only Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to report about wrong treatment, neither you nor I have any right to say wrong treatment," said the health minister.

Referring to the ability of doctors in Bangladesh, Sen said, "I wholeheartedly believe that the talent and skills of our physicians are not less than the doctors of any country in the world".

Citing the example of Rokeya-Rabaya operation of conjoined twins, the minister said that although Hungarian doctors were present during that operation, the neurosurgeons of Bangladesh played the biggest role in it.

The health minister called upon the young doctors to provide the best services with merit and attention to the patients. "We want to take Bangladesh to a place where the people of the country respect the medical community," he added.

"If we provide services from 8:00am to 2:30pm sincerely . . . if we serve the patients properly, then people will respect us." he said.



"We have talent. With that talent, you serve the best, I will ensure your protection. This is my promise to you as a doctor," Sen added.

President of Bangladesh Society of Neurosurgeons Professor Dr. Mohammad Hossain presided over the function while Dr. Md. Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, Secretary General, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Joint Director of NINS Prof. Dr. Md. Badrul Alam were present as guest of honour.