Lockdown: Coast Guard members to be deployed in coastal areas
Lt Commander Amirul Haque, media officer of the force, issued a media release in this regard this evening.
Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard, along with officials from other law enforcement agencies, will be deployed in the coastal areas of the country to enforce the weeklong strict lockdown starting from Thursday.
Lt Commander Amirul Haque, media officer of the force, issued a media release in this regard this evening.
In the face of an alarming surge in Covid-19 infections and deaths, the government has imposed a weeklong strict lockdown across the country.