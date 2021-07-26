Bangladesh reports single-day highest 247 deaths from Covid-19

As the Covid-19 situation took a deadly turn, Bangladesh set records both in Covid-19 deaths and infections as 247 people died of the virus and 15,192 tested positive in 24 hours until Monday 8am.

The sharp surge in deaths and infections was recorded as the country has been going through a strict lockdown following the end of three-day Eid vacation.

The health officials also tested the record number of 50,952 samples across the country confirming 29.82% positivity rate during the same time.

Following an increase in the death rate over the past week, the rate remained unchanged at 1.65%.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 19,521 and the case tally climbed at 11,79,827 in the country, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the division-wise analysis, Chattogram saw a steep rise to 61 deaths from 40 a day ago. However, Dhaka recorded the highest 72 deaths followed by Chattogram.

Moreover, 46 people died in Khulna, 21 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 14 in Sylhet, 12 in Barishal, and five died in Mymensingh division.

With the surge in deaths, the casualties among women also grew up as 106 women died of the virus today against a male death toll of 141.

The total number of recovery crossed the 1 million mark today with the highest ever 11,052 patients came round of the virus in the preceding 24 hours.