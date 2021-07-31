Experts for giving incentives to all social strata

Experts have called upon the government to take appropriate steps to announce incentives for all classes of people in the country and ensure their proper distribution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has announced a large-scale incentive package for garment traders but nothing significant for the general public and the education system, said the speakers at a virtual discussion titled "Human Rights During the Pandemic: Issues and Challenge" organised by Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (Bilia) on Saturday.

They alleged that the garment owners have not properly used the biggest incentive package announced for them. Rather they have used most of the incentives for themselves.

Speaking as the special guest at the seminar, Dr Md Rahmat Ullah, Dean of Department of Law, Dhaka University, said, "A big incentive is needed to overcome the bad situation that has been created in the education system during the Covid-19 pandemic."

"Teachers of private educational institutions in the country are living in extremely bad conditions. There has been a little incentive for some teachers. As a consequence of these, the education system will be threatened at one point," he said.

He further said, "A large sum of money has been allocated for the health sector, but it is not being used in a balanced manner. Streamlining the health sector for the pandemic has resulted in almost shutting down emergency services for other patients in many hospitals. Different decisions have been made about education from time to time, which is pushing the lives of students towards uncertainty."

"There is a law in the country for controlling pandemic, but it is not up-to-date. The law needs to be amended to include appropriate provisions on human rights, fundamental rights and the economic system in times of crisis," he added.

Dr Abdullah Al Faruque, professor at the Department of Law, University of Chattogram, presented the keynote paper at a panel discussion chaired by Nizamul Nasim, a former judge of the Appellate Division.

The keynote speaker said it is not certain how long the effects of Covid-19 will last. We have to come up with a proper plan to deal with it. Appropriate initiatives must be taken to ensure the basic and human rights of all citizens of the country.

Constitutional expert Dr Shahdeen Malik, Barrister Tania Amir and others took part in the discussion.