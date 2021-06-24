Daily Covid-19 cases surge to 6,058, highest in 73 days

Amid continuous spikes in Covid-19 cases and deaths, Bangladesh reported 6,058 new infections and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at Thursday 8am.

This is the highest number of single-day positive cases in 73 days as 7,201 daily cases were reported on 12 April.

With today's figures, the total caseload increased to 8,72,935 and the death toll 13,868 in the country.

In the meantime, the positivity rate was recorded at 19.93% while the fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.59%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country also tested a large number of samples during this period, as 30,391 more samples were tested in 554 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 55 were men, and 26 were women. Of the victims, 76 died in different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Meanwhile, the highest number of casualties were reported in Khulna division with 23 people died there from the virus. Rajshahi came second in terms of daily deaths as 20 people died there.

Moreover, 13 more died in Dhaka division, seven each in Chattogram and Ranpur, five in Sylhet, three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 3,230 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 91.05% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,920 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,948 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India on Thursday recorded 54,069 cases and 1,321 deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the caseload and death toll to 30,082, 778 and 391,981 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am, reports Hindustan Times.

As of Thursday, 3,908,490 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 180,405,001 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer.