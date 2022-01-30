Covid isolation time reduced to 10 days: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 05:36 pm

Related News

Covid isolation time reduced to 10 days: DGHS

People testing positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to get boosters six weeks after detection

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 05:36 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The isolation time for people diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus has now been reduced to 10 days, said health authorities of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

DGHS Spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

"One can resume work and go outside if there are no symptoms after this period," said the DGHS spokesperson adding that people will not require to have Covid-19 negative certificates for the time being.

He also said, "Those who have already received a message for their boosters but couldn't take it due to testing positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to get the jab six weeks after detection."

Talking about Omicron, he said that the symptoms for this variant are –headache, cough, fever, and fever with chills.

"If anyone shows these symptoms, they have to be tested. They have to take treatment, be it at home or at the hospital, as per the doctor's advice," he added.

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Booster Dose / Coronavirus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

5h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

7h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

8h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

4h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March