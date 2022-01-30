Covid isolation time reduced to 10 days: DGHS

The isolation time for people diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus has now been reduced to 10 days, said health authorities of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

DGHS Spokesperson Professor Dr Nazmul Islam made the announcement during a press briefing on Sunday.

"One can resume work and go outside if there are no symptoms after this period," said the DGHS spokesperson adding that people will not require to have Covid-19 negative certificates for the time being.

He also said, "Those who have already received a message for their boosters but couldn't take it due to testing positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to get the jab six weeks after detection."

Talking about Omicron, he said that the symptoms for this variant are –headache, cough, fever, and fever with chills.

"If anyone shows these symptoms, they have to be tested. They have to take treatment, be it at home or at the hospital, as per the doctor's advice," he added.