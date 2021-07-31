Covid-19: Rajshahi, Satkhira report 19 more deaths

31 July, 2021
Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Thirteen people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Five of the deceased were coronavirus positive while eight others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said, "These people have died between Friday 8am and Saturday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, five hailed from Pabna, four from Naogaon, three from Rajshahi, and one from Chapainawabganj. Seven of them were male and six were female.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 433 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 48 patients in the last 24 hours.

Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
The infection rate was 24.32% after 100 samples came back positive against 469 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

Meanwhile, Satkhira Medical College has logged six deaths between Friday 10am and Saturday 10am.

To date, a total of 86 people have died in the district after suffering from Covid-19 and 541 lives lost had Covid symptoms.

Satkhira Medical College Hospital Covid unit chief Manas Kumar Mandal said, "Currently, 164 patients are undergoing treatment at the special unit of the hospital including 12 confirmed Covid patients."

"In the last 24 hours, 25 people left the unit after recovery and 24 more were admitted with coronavirus symptoms," he added.

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / Satkhira medical college hospital / Satkhira / rajshahi / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid-19 Death in Bangladesh / Covid-19 Deaths

