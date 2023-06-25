Covid-19: Bangladesh reports two more deaths, 121 cases

Covid-19: Bangladesh reports two more deaths, 121 cases

Bangladesh reported two more COVID-19-linked deaths and 121 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,461 and caseload to 2,042,252, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity slightly declined to 6.94 percent from Saturday's 7.17 percent as 1,744 samples were tested.

However, the death and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.44 percent and 98.33 percent, respectively, DGHS said.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

