Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 73 cases in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 07:07 pm

Representational image: WHO
Representational image: WHO

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 73 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,487 and caseload to 2,048,116 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 10.18 percent as 717 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.39 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.
 

