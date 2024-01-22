One more Covid-19 death reported in 24hrs

Health

UNB
22 January, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:32 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-19-linked death and 30 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,481 and caseload to 2,046,788, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 5.14 per cent as 584 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, Professor Tahmina Shireen, director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said they found a new variant of the coronavirus, 'JN.1' in test samples of five patients.

 

Covid -19 / COVID-19 in Bangladesh

