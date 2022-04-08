95% of target population fully vaccinated: Health Minister

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

95% of the target population has been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Friday.

So far, 25 crore vaccine doses have been administered, said the minister at an Iftar mahfil organised by Manikganj district police.

As per the population of the country, more than 75% of the people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, he added.

The number of Covid infections is declining as around 40-50 or 60 cases are being reported with no death every day across the country, said the minister.

"The economy is booming as the Covid situation in the country is under control."

Zahid Maleque also urged those who have not got jabbed with the booster dose yet to take the jab.

Meanwhile, referring to the role of the police during the pandemic, the minister said, "Police assistance in the vaccination activities has made our activities successful."

Bangladesh has administered at least 253,352,758 doses of Covid vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 77.7% of the country's population.

Covid situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 48 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours till Friday (8 April) morning, taking the total caseload to 19,51,995.

As per the latest government data, the country's total fatalities remained static at 29,123 as no death was reported during the period, for the 4th consecutive day.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.77% from Thursday's 0.65% after testing 6,230 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49%.

The recovery rate rose to 96.69% with the recovery of 660 more patients during the 24-hour period.

 

