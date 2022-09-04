1 death, 230 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one death and 230 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 4.93% during the same period after testing 4,669 samples across the country.

Also, 194 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.24%.

So far 29,3278 people have died and 2,012,761 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.