'Covid cases still low but no alternative to caution'

DGHS advisory on Omicron sub-variant BF7

Increase screening at all air, land and sea ports

All ports to isolate suspected passengers, conduct rapid antigen tests

Genome sequencing of all Covid patients

Wear masks in public places, take the fourth dose of Covid vaccine

Hospitals ready to deal with Covid

Omicron sub-variant BF7 is 4x more infectious than other variants

The virus is surging in China, has been found in the US, Denmark, Germany, France, and India

Health experts have said that although the concern has increased in Bangladesh after cases of BF.7 Omicron sub-variant have been identified, the Covid situation in the country is satisfactory and people should not panic about it even though the situation in China and India has worsened as the sub-variant was detected in those countries.

In the meantime, the Department of Health has taken several initiatives including increasing screening at ports and keeping hospitals ready to delay the entry of this variant and prevent infection.

Dr M Mushtuq Husain, adviser, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), told The Business Standard that the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant spreads faster than other variants so it is a cause for concern. Even though the infection of coronavirus is low in the country now, all have to be careful.

That is why all have to be careful, especially at the land and airport. Besides, hospitals should strictly maintain wearing masks and following infection guidelines. And elderly and comorbid patients should be encouraged to take the fourth dose vaccine.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday urged everyone to wear masks in crowded places, wash hands frequently and get inoculated with the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The new sub-variant (BF.7) has been identified in patients in India, so we have to be careful," Additional Director General of DGHS Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir told reporters during an online press briefing organised by the DGHS at 10:30am on Sunday.

Ahmedul Kabir noted that sub-variant BF.7 of the Omicron variant identified in China is much more contagious.

"It is four times more contagious than other variants. Another downside is that the incubation period is very short. That means you will be infected in a very short time and can infect a large number of people," he added.

The BF.7 Omicron sub-variant's full name is BA.5.2.1.7, report Indian magazine Outlook.

The virus is surging in China. It has also been found in the United States, Denmark, Germany, France, and India.

Chinese experts have said that it is much more transmissible than earlier coronavirus strains.

"Compared with the BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5 variants detected previously, Omicron BF.7 has more immune escape capability, a shorter incubation period and faster transmission rate," the Chinese state-run Global Times quoted Tongzeng as saying, who is a medical expert at Beijing's Xiaotangshan Hospital.

Tongaeng said the reproduction number (R0) of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant is 10 whereas it was 5-6 for the Delta variant. R0 is a number that measures how transmissible an infectious disease is.

The threat from this variant is much greater for those who have not yet received the Covid-19 vaccine. Besides, there is a risk for comorbid patients, pregnant women, so they should be inoculated with a second booster dose, Dr Ahmedul Kabir explained.

Ahmedul Kabir further said that the health services division had meetings with the country's hospitals as the infection is increasing in China and a new sub-variant of Covid has been identified in India. Dhaka North Covid Hospital as well as other hospitals' isolation units have been kept ready to deal with a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

He said all types of ports including airports have been instructed to isolate suspected passengers and conduct rapid antigen tests. Apart from this, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has been instructed to carry out genome sequencing of all the patients who are being infected with Covid-19 in the country. The new variant will be detected as soon as it enters, he added.

Bangladesh reported six fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. So far 29,439 people have died and 20,37,024 tested positive for coronavirus in the country since its onset in 2020.

Four cases of the BF.7 variant have been detected in India, so far. Two cases have been reported from Gujarat and two from Odisha. The central government of India has taken several precautionary measures because of increasing infections in China. Corona testing has been emphasised. Genome sequencing of affected samples is also recommended. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the countrymen to wear masks.

India has mandated a Covid-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Given a surge in Covid-19 cases in some countries, officials will physically visit all government hospitals in Delhi and ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality, authorities said on Sunday. In pursuance of the central government's directions, a mock drill will be conducted across all city government hospitals on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that every day almost 45,000-50,000 Covid-19 tests are being conducted in the state.