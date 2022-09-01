2 death, 216 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 216 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 5.46% during the same period after testing 3,955 samples across the country.

Also, 233 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.24%.

So far 29,325 people have died and 2,012,162 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.