Covid-19: Bangladesh records 4 more cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
23 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 07:24 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Bangladesh records 4 more cases

UNB
23 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 07:24 pm
Covid-19: Bangladesh records 4 more cases

Bangladesh reported four more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Sunday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,154, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 1.52% from Saturday's 0.45% as 268 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40% and 1.44%, respectively.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid / COVID-19 in Bangladesh / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / covid cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

1d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

1d | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

2d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

2d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

2d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2d | TBS Entertainment
Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

1h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts