People getting benefits from stimulus packages: Tipu

Bangladesh

BSS
28 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

People getting benefits from stimulus packages: Tipu

BSS
28 November, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 09:49 pm
People getting benefits from stimulus packages: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said that the people of Bangladesh are now getting the benefits of the stimulus packages awarded earlier to offset the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the government of Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has become successful through undertaking massive programme through the stimulus packages awarded to make a socio-economic recovery from the shocks of the pandemic.

The commerce minister made the remarks while addressing the 38th commerce minister-level meeting at the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held at Istanbul in Turkey today.

Tipu mentioned that the digital system including the mobile banking services have yielded better outcomes and thus become popular in the country in order to materialize the short-term, mid-term and long-term plans under the different social safety nets, said a commerce ministry press release.

He said that the government has been implementing some 28 stimulus packages in order to improve the economic capacity of the commoners.

The commerce minister also said that food stuffs are being distributed among the people free of cost and also at lesser price under the "No one will go hungry" programme of the government.

Mentioning that houses are being built for the homeless people across the country marking the centenary birth celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said through implementation of such programme, the economic and social capacity of the people of Bangladesh would be ensured.

The release said the theme of the session of COMCEC was "Effective Social Assistance Provision and Socioeconomic Empowerment in the light of Covid-19 Pandemic."

Incumbent COMCEC chairman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially inaugurated the 38th edition of COMCEC.

The ministerial-level conference will end tomorrow through the ministerial declaration.

The commerce minister is leading a three-member delegation at the conference.

Top News

stimulus packages / Covid- 19 / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

11h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

11h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

56m | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

2h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

2h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman