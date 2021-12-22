HR managers call for providing job training to mid-level professionals

Apparel industry HR managers have urged to provide job training to mid-level professionals for upskilling industry officials to meet their skill gap.

They also mentioned that such initiative will also help to reduce dependency on foreign employees for mid and managerial-level positions.

They made the call in a job placement conference with industry HR professionals at Hotel Lake Castle in the capital on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BKMEA) organised the event titled "BKMEA-SEIP Job Placement conference with RMG HR Professionals" under Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) of the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, deputy executive project director at SEIP, and Fakir Kamruzzaman Nahid, managing director of Fakir Fashion and director of BKMEA attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan presided over the event.

Dr Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan said the government has undertaken this project with the financial support of ADB and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) to produce skilled workers and fresh graduates and upskilling industry officials.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, Bangladesh earned $24.77billion as remittance from 1.2 crore expatriates in FY 2020-21.

Considering the industry's needs, SEIP project has been providing various training for the knitwear sector since 15 April, 2015.