Sakshi Handa named one of the ‘Top Most Global HR Leaders’ in Bangladesh

Human Resources (HR) Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), Sakshi Handa, has been recently recognised among "The Top Most Global HR Leaders" in Bangladesh by World HRD Congress.

The certification is endorsed by CHRO Global and World Federation of HR Professionals.

"The Top Most Global HR Leaders" selection is a part of World HRD Congress which marks its 30th year in 2022.

Sakshi has been awarded the prestigious award for her excellent contribution and professional achievements as a purpose-driven thought leader in the field of Human Resource Development, especially in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

She will be officially conferred the title at the 30th Edition of the World HRD Congress and Awards Ceremony, to be held in March in Mumbai, India.

Photo: Courtesy

Expressing gratitude on her recognition as a thought leader in HR, Sakshi Handa, who describes herself having a mind for business and a heart for people, said, "I am immensely grateful to the organisers and the jury for awarding me with this honour. On behalf of Unilever Bangladesh, it would be a privilege for me to humbly accept this award as a testimony of Unilever's commitment towards people development."

She also said, "I would like to deeply thank Unilever which is aptly called the School of Leaders, as well as my amazing team and colleagues who have enabled and supported me to create value for the business, employees and community. I believe in the power of compassionate leadership, empowering my team to lead with an employee-centric approach and making the HR function a strategic partner to the business."

With 17 years of rich HR experience, Sakshi Handa is the HR Director at Unilever Bangladesh since September 2019.

In her last 15 years with Unilever across India and now Bangladesh, she has acquired deep expertise of partnering business and leading teams within South Asia.

Her professional skills and experiences range from Business and Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, Change Management, Capability and Leadership Development, Employee Engagement, Employer Brand and Rewards.

An alumnus of DPS RK Puram, Sakshi earned her Master's degree from the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai and Bachelors from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.

She is an active mentor for younger talent across the organisation and prides herself for her core values of 'Courage, Curiosity, Care, and Connect'.