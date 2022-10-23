ICMAB holds view exchange programme

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) arranged a view exchange programme with HR Professionals and Recruiting Agencies on 20 October at Six Seasons Hotel, Dhaka.

The aim of the session was to build a bridge between two professional groups to work together to achieve synergy in the corporate level, said a press release.

Senior HR professionals from icddr'b, Grameenphone, Concord Group, Aamra Group, X-Index Group, Incepta Pharmaceuticals, Aristopharma Ltd., Super Star Group, Square, Enroute, Premier Cement, Nitol Niloy Group, The IBN Sina, Renata limited, GBB Power Limited, Enroute Management Consulting (EMC), Munshi HR Solutions Limited and bdjobstoday.com were present in the programme.

Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA, President of ICMAB presided over the programme. Imtiaz Alam FCA, FCMA, vice president, ICMAB and Chairman, Placement Committee delivered the welcome speech while Secretary of ICMAB AKM Kamruzzaman FCMA offered vote of thanks. Vice President of ICMAB Md Munirul Islam FCMA and past President of ICMAB ASM Shaykhul Islam FCMA spoke in the occasion. They said that now cost and management accountants are not only employed in traditional accounting and finance positions but their expertise are utilised in diversified areas like supply chain management, project management, human resources, admin and finance etc.

Prof Dr Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA, director, Academic Affairs of ICMAB gave a presentation covering CMA Education, CMA Profession and the contribution of CMAs in different sectors. The overall activities of CMAs were highlighted in the session, particularly the skill sets of a qualified CMA. ICMAB in the occasion re-launched newly developed very dynamic and user friendly job portal which will work as a hub for the job seekers as well as the employers. The portal will facilitate the job seekers for CV posting and the employers for selecting the right employee using its diversified search option like sector wise, experience, age group etc.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA referring the Financial Reporting Act, 2015 urged to the HR Heads to recruit professional CMAs in their organizations. He told that ICMAB maintains world class course curriculum and its qualification is recognized in the global market. ICMAB Members are working at the top-level positions in different sectors in the country as well as in the international arena. As a member body of IFAC, CAPA and SAFA ICMAB's members maintains highest level professional ethics and code of conducts at their own working places. ICMAB members always update their knowledge with the changing business environment through continuing professional development (CPD) organized by the Institute on a regular basis. ICMAB President also emphasized on saving billions of foreign currencies which are now transferring to other countries due to hiring foreign professionals by recruiting from sufficient numbers of talented professional accountants of the country to get the competitive advantages in the long run.

Eminent HR leader President of Bangladesh Society for Human Resources Management (BSHRM) & Head, Human Resources Management, icddr'b Md Musharrof Hossain expressed that the CMAs are very much capable and can be fit in a variety of positions of different corporate. He also spoke high about the job portal of ICMAB which is very unique among the professional bodies. He hoped the portal will work as a platform for the employers in finding the right employee as well as the job seekers in finding their desired job.

Distinguished HR professionals from different corporate houses and recruiting firms also spoke in the occasion and opined that the collaboration between HR leaders and ICMAB will definitely bring positive value for the economy of the Country. This close relationship between CMAs and other experts will help to achieve organisational goal indeed, they opined.