Why cocoa prices spiked and what it means for chocolate lovers

A steady rise in the price of cocoa beans over two years skyrocketed in March, with futures contracts more than doubling in three months to reach a level twice as high as the previous record. It's a progression that has its literal roots in small West African farms but also involves climate change and the intricacies of the futures market. The latest surge has been driven in part by the kind of financial turmoil that can happen when commodities rise so fast that they overwhelm strategies meant to protect against such volatility.

The upshot is almost certainly bound to be more expensive chocolate that may come in smaller servings. But even if prices recede from current levels, they're likely to remain elevated for years to come. Economists like to say that the cure for high prices is high prices, since they can reduce demand, spur increases in supply, or both. But the situation with cocoa shows how messy that idea can be in practice, given market complexities and obdurate physical facts like how long it takes for a new cocoa tree to grow.

Where we're at

Cocoa futures in New York and London are pricier than they ever have been in nominal dollars, surging past the highs seen in 1977 when the world was facing another cocoa shortage. Futures contracts traded in New York hit an intraday record of $10,080 a metric ton on March 26 and have since been trading above $9,500, while London beans are being in the £8,000 a ton range (about $10,000). Before this rally, New York futures had largely remained below $3,500 since the 1980s.

A record supply crunch has driven the surge, with the world on track for a third year of deficits. Production is expected to fall short of demand in 2024 by 374,000 tons, according to the International Cocoa Organization, while manufacturer Barry Callebaut expects a gap of about 500,000 tons, equal to about a 10th of the global market.

Photo: Bloomberg

How we got here

Unlike most crops grown for global commodity markets, cocoa is produced not by large scale plantations but by small farmers, many in West Africa, which has dominated the trade for decades. Ivory Coast and Ghana are still forecast to supply 53% of the world's cocoa in the current season — a share that was even higher before current crop issues. Here are some of the factors that have been driving down production:

Both rain and drought have been more severe than usual in West Africa

Swamped fields have worsened the spread of diseases like black pod disease and swollen-shoot virus, which are rotting pods and killing trees, and the tree stock is also aging

The small farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana have long been underpaid and governments set prices in each country ahead of time, so producers have yet to profit off the current rally

Low pay has hampered farmers' ability to invest in improvements and fend off disease, limiting how much cocoa their trees can yield

What else is driving the price spike

The record cocoa shortage produced by those factors can account for the generally higher trend in prices, and Citi Research analysts had pointed last month to a trading range between $7,000 to $10,000 a ton. But the magnitude of the latest surge — which saw New York cocoa futures rise more than $1,000 during two sessions has led market watchers to believe financial drivers are also at play.

Photo: Bloomberg

That's because traders usually use the futures market to hedge risk in the physical market. Sellers who have cocoa on hand hope that prices go up, but will protect themselves by making side bets on falling prices. If prices go up, their gains on their stockpiles more than covers what they paid for those so-called short positions. But if prices go down and their stockpiles are worth less, their short bets will offset some of their losses.

That kind of hedging works well when commodities move both up and down and within a moderate range. What gets complicated by sharp one-way market moves is the requirement that traders post collateral to cover their futures bets. If prices only go up, and go up sharply enough, the cost of adding to that collateral may become unaffordable. That can lead some traders to close out their positions — which can only be done by buying more cocoa contracts, which further drives up prices.