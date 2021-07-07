World Chocolate Day: Fun facts about chocolates

Rubaiya Haque
07 July, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 09:44 pm

FILE PHOTO: The Cadbury name is seen on a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in this photo Illustration taken in Manchester, northern England, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Cadbury name is seen on a bar of Dairy Milk chocolate in this photo Illustration taken in Manchester, northern England, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo
From something to boost up our energy level while working long hours to a sweet little package of love to our dear ones, chocolates have been our ultimate favourite. What could be better than getting to know some fun facts about chocolates while having one in your mouth this World Chocolate day? Let's get to know some interesting facts about the most favourite dessert item for people of every age:
 
1. Why July 7???
 
Have you ever wondered why July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day every year? The answer is, on July 7,1550; chocolate was first brought to Europe. However, there are few debates regarding the date and the year.
 
2. Moving Cacao leaves
 
You'll be surprised to know that the Cocoa leaves can move from horizontal to vertical, up to 90 degrees to give the younger leaves enough sunlight.
 
3. It's a "no" for pets:
 
We know every time you take the bog chocolate bar out of the fridge, your pet gives you the looks which means he wants some too. But, the component named theobromine is not suitable for pet's digestion and can build up toxicity; which is the last thing on the Earth that you want to happen.
 
4. Is white chocolate a "chocolate"?
 
Every friend circle has two friends who always end up arguing if white chocolate is even a real chocolate. Unfortunately. The answer is a no. Unlike milk and dark chocolates, the process of making white chocolate does not contain any cocoa solids in it, but has a tiny bit of cocoa bean. White chocolates are mainly made with cocoa butter, vanilla, and sugar and for its delicate smell, has a fanbase worldwide.
 
5. Chocolate Chip Cookies: A beautiful mistake
 
Once upon a time, a housewife accidentally added chunks of chocolates in her cookie batter with a mistaken belief that it will end up to chocolate cookies; but when done, there it was, everyone's favorite- chocolate chip cookies. The lady sold her recipe to Nestle Toll House for a lifetime supply of chocolates. NOW THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL A DEAL!
 
6. Chocolate as blood???
 
The bloody shower scene from the movie Psycho got us all. Interestingly, the blood flowing down was actually chocolate syrup!  
 
7. Offering chocolate to steal jewels?
 
In Antwerp, Belgium, a jewel thief offered guards chocolate continuously and gained their trust. Taking the advantage, the thief made $28 million dollars of gems in 2007. I don't blame the guards too much, I mean, who had the power to resist chocolates???
 
8. Blond Chocolate??!
 
Did you know that apart from milk, white and dark ones, there is one more category, that is blond chocolate? This recently introduced kind is also known as toasted white chocolate or caramelized chocolate.
 
9. Step up your bookstore business with chocolate.
 
If you are an owner of a bookstore, consider keeping choco treats in your shop. According to a study done in 2013, the chocolate smell in bookshops made the buyers 22% to get books and 40% of them end up buying cookbooks or something romantic.
 
10. Blue is a big "NO"
 
If travelling to Shanghai or HongKong is in your bucket list, you may double check this one when you reach there. You will not find any chocolates in blue packages in these cities, as in the Chinese culture, blue is related to death.

