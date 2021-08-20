Zzoyi: Classical chocolate bars with a modern twist

Zzoyi has pretzel, Oreo, nut, grapefruit and strawberry, strawberry and pistachio flavours in regular, dark and white chocolate. Photo/Courtesy

As soon as you bite into a chunk of chocolate, and its rich, smooth taste hits your taste buds, your brain releases serotonin, giving you the feeling of pure bliss.

The dark brown goodness also has the superpower of making you feel good. No wonder doctors prescribe a few squares of chocolate every now and then to relieve stress and depression!

You could say that my career has been revolving around chocolates, as on behalf of The Business Standard, I have reviewed quite a few chocolates from different online chocolatiers.

And yet again, I am here to review some delicious looking chocolates from 'Zzoyi'.

With the experience of tasting so many chocolates and still not having any blood sugar problem, I can tell you that this page definitely has some unique chocolate items to try out.

Whether it is the creamy milk chocolate, the heart-healthy dark version, or the indulgent white one, you can get every classic chocolate flavour from Zzoyi but with a modern twist.

There are many online shops that sell homemade chocolates through Facebook, but you can differentiate the chocolates from Zzoyi from any other pages just by their looks.

Run by husband-wife duo Mahfuz Rahman and Sumaiya Rumpa, Zzoyi started its journey last year during the pandemic.

Though the product lineup of Zzoyi only consists of chocolate bars, they offer some very interesting flavours which require expensive and imported ingredients.

You can find pretzel, Oreo, nut, grapefruit and strawberry, strawberry and pistachio flavours in regular, dark and white chocolate. The bars cost between Tk190 and Tk330.

The price may seem a bit much, but when you see the beautiful looking chocolates, it may seem justified.

I tasted almost all the flavours and the quality of the chocolate surely feels luxurious.

With a velvety texture, they melt in your mouth with the perfect blend of sweetness, sourness (from dried strawberries) and bitterness (from dried grapefruit).

The dark chocolates tasted really good and though the owners said the grapefruit and strawberry is their most popular flavour, for me, the Oreo one was the real deal breaker.

In fact, the grapefruit and strawberry flavour was my least favourite.

According to the owners, they buy fresh fruits and dry them to use in the bars.

The chunks of grapefruit and strawberries look very pretty on the chocolates but they do not add any extra flavour. So they are more like decorations.

Moreover, the fruit skins create an odd sensation in your mouth, which is not that pleasant.

But altogether, trying out these chocolates would be an interesting experience for you.

From stunning packaging to pretty garnishes, a box full of Zzoyi chocolates would make the perfect gift.