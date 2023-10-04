Zoho to arrange its maiden user conference in Dhaka today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 10:53 pm

Zoho to arrange its maiden user conference in Dhaka today

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Zoho Corporation, a global enterprise software company founded in India, is going to organise its first user conference in Dhaka at a city hotel on Thursday (5 September).

"We have observed substantial growth in the Asia Pacific region and Bangladesh as businesses here are rapidly embracing digital transformation," said Zoho Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific Gibu Mathew.

"Over 130 firms in Bangladesh have already adopted Zoho software to continue their digital transformation and the number is expected to rise further," he said, adding that the company celebrated major milestones, including reaching over 100 million users across 150 countries and achieving an annual global revenue of one billion dollars. 

"Over our 26-year journey as a private technology company, Zoho has never acquired another firm. Our global team of more than 15,000 talented individuals has collectively developed over 55 applications to digitally transform enterprises," Mathew said at a press meet on Wednesday.

"We are providing access to powerful, flexible, and privacy-centric tools for work across the globe, and the 37% business growth in 2022 proved the excellence," he said adding that Zoho's cloud-based solutions are well-suited to assist businesses in Bangladesh seeking partners in their digital transformation journey.

Online work collaboration and communication tool Zoho Workplace has seen around one-fourth growth in Bangladesh in the last year while its top tools also include customer relationship and sales management solution Zoho CRM, customer support, and ticketing management solution Zoho Desk.

Additionally, Zoho offers a comprehensive suite of 360 solutions for software projects, creative tasks, writing, and various other enterprise needs.

Artificial intelligence is a focal point of Zoho's ongoing efforts to better serve its clients. 

Mathew emphasised that Zoho's success is attributed to its outstanding product-market fit, tailored software solutions, and unwavering commitment to client privacy. Zoho is recognized as a top-tier global software company with its headquarters in Texas, USA, an international headquarters in Chennai, India, and a regional headquarters in Singapore.

