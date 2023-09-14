Youths are the driving force of our nation: Foreign Minister Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:41 pm

Related News

Youths are the driving force of our nation: Foreign Minister Momen

"The development and deployment of cutting-edge technology, including blockchains and Neural Networks, underscores the government's commitment to create a culture of innovation within its operations. It also indicates an increasing willingness to grow in-house competencies in AI and adjacent technologies," he said. 

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 02:41 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

The youth are the driving force of the nation, and their innovative ideas and perspectives are invaluable, said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"We are committed to creating a smarter Bangladesh, and this roundtable is a major step towards achieving that vision." Dr. Momen stated while speaking as the chief guest at the event titled "Smart Bangladesh Roundtable Discussion for Youth Perspective'' organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (14 September).

"The development and deployment of cutting-edge technology, including blockchains and Neural Networks, underscores the government's commitment to create a culture of innovation within its operations. It also indicates an increasing willingness to grow in-house competencies in AI and adjacent technologies," he said. 

The roundtable also had the gracious presence of Dr. Abul Kalam Azad, Former Principal Secretary and Co-Chair of Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN), as the special guest. In his remarks, he said, "This initiative marks a significant step toward a smarter Bangladesh. The youth's active involvement is essential to our success, and the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad will serve as a catalyst for innovation."

Dr Syed Muntasir Mamun, chief innovation officer and DG, Trade, Investment and ICT, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The youth are our future leaders, and their ideas are the driving force for change. We are committed to building a culture of innovation within the Ministry and beyond."

The MOFA ICT wing presented its own Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives and globally deployed strengths. MOFA sought more direct youth participation in its developmental ambitions through its various initiatives such the "innovation lounge" and "iLab". 

Officials from the Foreign Office and a2i joined the discussion session along with youth representatives from various universities, technical and vocational schools, madrasahs and other such institutions from all over the country. 

This roundtable aimed to engage the youth of Bangladesh in envisioning and creating a smarter, more innovative nation. The discussion also focused on the introduction of the Smart Bangladesh Olympiad, marking a milestone in the nation's commitment to youth engagement and innovation. The roundtable brought together young representatives from diverse educational backgrounds, including public, private, polytechnic, national universities, and madrasas. It sought to bridge a historical gap by empowering the youth to participate actively in impactful policymaking dialogues, ensuring that their voices shape the future of the nation.

This initiative recognizes that the youth are not just participants but the most significant stakeholders in the Smart Bangladesh journey. MOFA, in collaboration with foreign missions in various countries, aspires to spread the youth's innovations beyond Bangladesh's borders and throughout the world. This global outreach will not only showcase Bangladesh's innovation but also create opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange. Another aim of the initiative is to connect the creative energy of the Bangladesh youth to the Global supply chain and design ecosystems.  

"This marks a Paradigm shift, where we not only work for the youth, but also with the youth. Today's participation reflects inclusivity from  diverse backgrounds representing Polytechnic, Madrasa, national universities, Public-Private Universities, and great gender balance. We, from a2i, along with the Foreign Ministry, are here to foster the culture of innovation, to promote our youth in Bangladesh and Beyond, chasing the perception of Bangladesh locally and globally" - Ashfaq Zaman, Strategic Communications Advisor of a2i and Coordinator MoFA a2i ilab viewed. 

Connecting the central power structure of the government to the youth was a core theme of the round table.

Top News

Momen / youth / Future

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

6h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

6h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

3h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

17h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

20h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

21h | TBS Stories