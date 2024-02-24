World Youth Festival in Russia to host 95 youth leaders from Bangladesh

The forthcoming World Youth Festival, scheduled in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory (Sochi) from 1 to 7 March, is poised to host a delegation of 95 youth leaders from Bangladesh.

The event, organised under Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive to foster international youth collaboration, promises to serve as a dynamic platform for global dialogue and cultural exchange.

In a display of long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and Russia, 95 young delegates are set to represent their nation at this esteemed gathering.

Beyond merely showcasing Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage, these delegates will actively participate in discussions, workshops, and sporting events alongside peers from across the globe, the national preparatory committee of the World Youth Festival said at a press conference in Chattogram today (24 February).

Consul of the Russian Embassy in Chattogram Ashik Imran, Chairman of the Bangladesh Preparatory Committee of the World Youth Festival Russia Tareq Mahmud, and General Secretary of the committee Zia Uddin Haider spoke on different aspects of the festival in the press conference.

At the conference, committee members emphasised the opportunity for Bangladesh to present its history, tradition, and culture to an audience spanning 180 nations.

"We anticipate the active involvement of Bangladeshi youth in this festival, aiming to enhance Bangladesh's global standing," they said, noting the participation of 20,000 youth leaders from around the world, including 95 from Bangladesh.

Representatives from around the globe will convene at the festival to share their cultural legacies and experiences.

Bangladesh's delegation of 95 young individuals will engage in various activities, including workshops, discussion forums, cultural events, and sports competitions, to showcase Bangladesh's cultural richness.

Following the main event, some delegates can participate in a Regional Program, allowing them to spend a week in 30 different cities across Russia, thereby deepening their understanding of Russian culture and gaining valuable experiences to bring back to their homeland.

Russian authorities have made extensive preparations for this grand event, promising surprises for participants, including exhibitions highlighting cultural diversity, traditional cuisines, attire, regional cultures, science and technology exhibitions, sports competitions, and cultural performances.

Furthermore, the festival aims to promote global peace and prosperity by showcasing Russian culture and fostering international understanding.

A dedicated stall has already been secured for Bangladesh at the festival venue, serving as a hub for showcasing the nation's tourism sector, folk art, handicrafts, pottery, traditional attire, sweets, and cuisine.

Additionally, engaging leaflets and souvenirs will be available to pique attendees' interest.

In anticipation of the festival, the training of 300 guides for the World Youth Festival 2024 has commenced in Sirius (Sochi). These guides will warmly welcome 10,000 international participants from 180 countries and 10,000 Russian participants.

Through ten thematic routes, they will also offer insights into Russia's potential, successes, and cultural nuances, thereby introducing guests to the nation's history, tradition, and culture.

The committee members expressed hope for robust participation from Bangladeshi youth, aiming to elevate Bangladesh's dignity on the world stage through active engagement in the festival.