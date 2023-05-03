Bangladesh scores 35.31 out of 100 in Press Freedom Index; ranks 163 out of 180 countries

Bangladesh has slipped a notch in the World Press Freedom Index as the country ranked 163 among 180 nations and territories in the 2023 report published today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Bangladesh got a score of 35.31 in the 2023 index, whereas it scored slightly higher at 36.63 last year.

In the 2021 index, Bangladesh's position was 152nd with a score of 50.29; it ranked 151 in the 2020 index.

The country ranked the lowest among its neighbouring countries, most of which also saw press freedom erode. India dropped to 161, while Pakistan stood at 150, Sri Lanka rose to 135 from 146 last year, Afghanistan at 152, Nepal fell to 95 from 76 last year, and Bhutan slipped to 95 from 33 last year.

Norway tops the index with 95.18 points for the seventh time in a row, followed by Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Portugal and Timor-Leste occupying the top ten spots.

The United States stands at 45 with a score of 71.22.

Russia was placed at 164, much lower from its 155th position last year, while China dropped by four positions, coming at 179th this year.

North Korea holds the last position with a score of 21.72.

Global context

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index evaluated the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the first World Press Freedom Day, which was created to remind governments of their duty to uphold freedom of expression. The report assessed the state of the media in 180 countries and territories, looking at the ability of journalists to publish news in the public interest without interference andwithout threats to their own safety.

According to the report, the situation is "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult" in 42, "problematic" in 55, and "good" or "satisfactory" in 52 countries.

The RSF report summarises the environment for journalism is "bad" in seven out of ten countries, and satisfactory in only three out of ten.

"There is more red on the RSF map this year than ever before, as authoritarian leaders become increasingly bold in their attempts to silence the press. The international community needs to wake up to reality, and act together, decisively and fast, to reverse this dangerous trend," RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said.

Disinformation, propaganda and artificial intelligence have been deemed as mounting threats to journalism in the report.

"The difference is being blurred between true and false, real and artificial, facts and artifices, jeopardising the right to information. The unprecedented ability to tamper with content is being used to undermine those who embody quality journalism and weaken journalism itself," the report said.