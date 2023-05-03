Stop targeting truth, truth-tellers: UN Chief on World Press Freedom Day

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the world must speak with one voice — stop lies and disinformation, and stop targeting truth and truth-tellers.

"As journalists stand up for truth, the world stands with them," he said in a message marking World Press Freedom Day which falls on 3 May.

For three decades, on World Press Freedom Day, the international community has celebrated the work of journalists and media workers.

"Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy and justice. It gives all of us the facts we need to shape opinions and speak truth to power. And as this year's theme reminds us, press freedom represents the very lifeblood of human rights," Guterres said.

But in every corner of the world, freedom of the press is under attack, he said.

Truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech seeking to blur the lines between fact and fiction, between science and conspiracy, the UN chief said.

The increased concentration of the media industry into the hands of a few, the financial collapse of scores of independent news organisations, and an increase of national laws and regulations that stifle journalists are further expanding censorship and threatening freedom of expression, he said.

Meanwhile, Guterres said, journalists and media workers are directly targeted on and offline as they carry out their vital work. They are routinely harassed, intimidated, detained and imprisoned.

At least 67 media workers were killed in 2022 — an unbelievable 50% increase over the previous year.

Nearly three-quarters of women journalists have experienced violence online, and one in four have been threatened physically.

10 years ago, the United Nations established a plan of action for the safety of journalists to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.

The world must stop the threats and attacks, the UN chief said. "Stop detaining and imprisoning journalists for doing their jobs."