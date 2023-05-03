A model for govt, media and citizens to collaborate on ensuring press freedom

infographic: TBS

The World Press Freedom Day (WPRD) is observed globally on May 3. Declared in 1993 by the UN General Assembly, this year marks 30 years for this important day, and has been themed Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights.

Media freedom is under attack worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception to this worrying trend. This write-up proposes an outcome-based tripartite collaboration model among government, media, and citizens with a call to reposition media freedom as the key to enjoying all other human rights.

Freedom of expression is enshrined as a fundamental right in Section 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 39 of the Constitution of Bangladesh. In the National Integrity Strategy of the Government of Bangladesh, mass media is included as a non-state institution.

Recognised worldwide as the fourth pillar of the state, mass media plays a crucial role in disseminating information and shaping public opinions. The media's inherent power to give voice to the people, hold the governments accountable, and thus contribute to good governance, is evident from several studies.

Media's impact on maintaining political stability, formulating effective legislation, ensuring government accountability, combating corruption, establishing the right to information, and building bridges between the state and the public is also evident in various research findings.

A free, independent, and neutral mass media system ensures an effective and responsive government accountable to its citizens. The mass media informs the public about various issues affecting their lives, including corruption, criminal activities, weak rule of law, deficiencies in public service delivery, and political dishonesty.

Mass media also highlight positive news items and developments in contemporary society.

However, debates persist regarding the extent of media freedom in Bangladesh. Recent international rankings have placed Bangladesh behind Afghanistan in terms of media freedom. According to the government's perspective, Bangladesh's media enjoys full freedom, as evidenced by the increasing number of newspapers, television channels, and radio stations. The government also maintains that it does not retaliate against media organisations for making critical or controversial remarks.

Conversely, there are critical views on media freedom from international organisations and local civil society actors who argue that the freedom of the Bangladesh media is being hampered, that the media is only partially free, or that the space for media independence is shrinking.

Notably, there is a lack of consensus among media professionals in Bangladesh regarding media independence, which may be attributed to the country's political divisions.

Expanding internet access has further broadened the scope for public expression, with blogs and social media platforms like Facebook serving as outlets for sharing opinions and experiences. In Bangladesh, citizen journalism has emerged, albeit on a limited scale, empowering individuals to report on issues of interest and concern.

Despite these positive developments, there are instances where the spread of misinformation, rumours, fake news, and provocative statements on social media platforms has led to security concerns.

The government has responded by imposing more regulations on social media usage, particularly in the context of rising terrorism and militancy. It has increased its surveillance of online activity through the Digital Security Act.

The interrelationship between government, mass media, and the public is critical in understanding the role of mass media in promoting good governance and public welfare. This write-up assumes that the role of mass media is vital in establishing a bridge between government and public stakeholders.

The analysis suggests that if people's demands turn into public opinion and plans for ensuring good governance are effectively implemented, a transparent and accountable system of governance can be established, thereby fostering good governance.

A model is provided below to develop tripartite collaboration among the government, media, and citizens to promote good governance in Bangladesh.

The model

When the public is provided opportunities to express their opinions, participate in public debates, and utilise the Right to Information Act, their demands are reflected in mass media.

This reflection creates a demand for transparency, accountability, and honesty, and public opinions are formed based on collective demands. In such circumstances, the government, in response to public opinion, acts sympathetically toward public demands, which in turn, bolsters the government's credibility and public confidence.

However, the opposite scenario emerges when the government defies or ignores public opinion and restricts the space for expressing opinions, leading to a crisis of public confidence in the government.

Similarly, if mass media practices journalism devoid of ethics and imposes self-censorship, it faces a public confidence crisis. When the government and mass media disregard public opinion and engage in self-censorship, the public falls victim to rumours and propaganda, resulting in confusion and the erosion of confidence in both government and mass media institutions.

Analyses

The government of Bangladesh has pledged to protect the freedom of the mass media, which is essential for fostering accountability and transparency. However, political will and a conducive atmosphere for communication are crucial for the mass media to play its role effectively.

The government must acknowledge the mass media as a public good, avoiding exerting undue pressure through restrictive laws and regulations.

To ensure sustainable development, the government should enhance its communication with the public, providing timely information and opportunities for verification, as accountability is a fundamental aspect of good governance.

The mass media must be allowed to ask difficult questions and demand transparency on behalf of the public, while ensuring that their reporting is responsible and accurate.

In recent years, there have been debates surrounding whether mass media primarily serves the public interest or is driven by commercial concerns.

Many argue that, with some exceptions, the overall quality of mass media has declined. This decline is partly attributed to the emergence of journalism of 'appeasement' and 'expressing solidarity' with readers, audiences, and viewers, fueled by the widespread opportunities to express a public opinion on social media platforms like Facebook and the Internet.

It is important to recognise that spreading vengeance or negativity is not synonymous with disseminating information. Freedom of the mass media entails more than writing news reports or expressing journalists' opinions; it is fundamentally about the public's right to know.

Ensuring a free flow of information, as defined in SDG-16.10, is crucial for achieving good governance. The lack of high-level editorial surveillance for internet-based news requires that the power of online newspapers to speak for the people and exchange information be exercised judiciously.

Inspiring the public with stories of success, hope, and aspiration is essential, rather than focusing solely on negative news or conflicts. Responsible journalism is vital; experienced editors should understand when to draw the line.

Imposing censorship on the mass media is unacceptable, as it infringes upon the public's right to know. Neither the mass media nor the government has the authority to violate the people's right to know.

It appears that citizens face challenges in leveraging social media opportunities to advance sustainable development. Consequently, 'mass media literacy' is increasingly being discussed. Mass media literacy can enhance public enthusiasm for socioeconomic improvement, foster public participation in social change, and help citizens fulfill their responsibilities.

The mass media and new social media networks can help establish a transparent, inclusive, and participatory system of governance, as defined in the SDGs.

Recommendations

To operationalise this model, a continuous dialogue among three parties must be ensured to reach a minimum consensus. The old-styled confrontational politics in the face of rapidly changing information and communication technologies need to be shunned to make room for improved collaboration. As this model proposes, the following recommendations can be considered for securing incremental positive outcomes.

1. The government must formulate a strategic communication strategy that fosters a congenial atmosphere for communication, allowing the mass media to play its critical role in creating demand for good governance.

2. Encourage community media and radio to broadcast local news, holding local administration accountable.

3. Promote media literacy among the public to enhance their capacity to utilise social media for sustainable development.

4. Support organisations that monitor the mass media, expand the role of news ombudsmen and encourage public forums and research on media literacy.

5. The mainstream media must practice principles of sustainable journalism by maintaining the highest ethical and integrity standards.

Conclusion

Building public confidence and trust is a long and challenging process. Achieving good governance requires a consensus among the government, mass media, and the public, respecting the popular aspiration for good governance.

By fostering an environment conducive to communication and collaboration, enhancing the capacity of the mass media, and ensuring transparency and accountability, the successful implementation of good governance in Bangladesh can be realised.

Dr Rezwan-Ul-Alam is an Associate Professor at the Department of Media and Journalism and the Director of Public Relations at North South University.

