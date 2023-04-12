Workers can't be laid off before Eid: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Wednesday that representatives of various owners' organisations have pledged to pay salaries and bonuses to the workers before Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

The minister asked the owners not to lay off any workers before Eid.

He said the representatives of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and concerned organisations have pledged to pay the workers' salaries and bonuses for the month of March before the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

"They will pay this salary and bonus. If possible, they will pay the salary for the month of April. However, there is no obligation," he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister chaired the meeting to review the overall law and order situation across the country, payment of salaries and allowances and holidays to garment workers before Eid, keeping roads and highways safe and traffic-free, among other relevant issues.

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation central president Shajahan Khan, Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Public Security Division Secretary Mostafizur Rahman were present at the time, among others.