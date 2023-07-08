Worker dies from electrocution in Dhaka's Kamrangirchar

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A 33-year-old worker died from electrocution at a plastic factory in the city's Kamrangirchar area early Saturday (8 July).

The deceased was identified as Md Shaheen, son of Mojibor Rahman of the area.

Quoting Shaheen's co-worker Rajab, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said Shaheen fell unconscious after he came in contact with a live electric wire when he went to Bikrampur plastic factory to deliver a machine in the early morning.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

electrolocution / death / Kamrangirchar / bangladdesh

