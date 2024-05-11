Veteran politician Haider Akbar Khan Rono passes away

TBS Report
11 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 11:29 am

He breathed his last early today, around 1:45am while undergoing treatment at the ICU of Health and Hope Hospital in the capital

Haider Akbar Khan Rono. Photo: Collected
Haider Akbar Khan Rono. Photo: Collected

Renowned leftist politician and writer Haider Akbar Khan Rono has passed away. 

He breathed his last early today, around 1:45am while undergoing treatment at the ICU of Health and Hope Hospital in the capital, said Dr MH Lelin Choudhury, chairman of the hospital

Dr Lelin said Rono was suffering from type-2 respiratory failure, wherein the lungs' capacity to absorb oxygen diminishes.

Haider Akbar Khan Rono was born on 31 August 1942 in Kolkata, India. His paternal residence was at Narail's Barashula village.

He was the general secretary of the then East Pakistan Chhatra Union.

Rono left the Workers Party of Bangladesh in 2010 and joined the CPB due to differences of opinion.

He was made a presidium member of the party in 2012 and then became an adviser to the CPB.

