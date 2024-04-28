Reality Show 'Shark Tank Bangladesh' makes its debut in Bangladesh

UNB
28 April, 2024, 10:55 am
28 April, 2024

The judges or &quot;Sharks&quot; of Shark Tank Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
The judges or "Sharks" of Shark Tank Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Shark Tank Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi version of the reality show Shark Tank, made its debut on Friday.

Viewers can catch the action-packed episodes on Bongo and Deepto TV, every Friday at 10pm. If missed, viewers will be able to stream on the OTT Platform Bongo anytime anywhere, according to a media release.

"Shark Tank" offers aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their groundbreaking business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, known as "Sharks." With the potential for on-the-spot investments, the stakes are high as contestants vie for the support and expertise of the esteemed Sharks.

Since its inception in Japan as "Money Tigers" in 2001, the format has achieved global acclaim, spawning adaptations across continents, from "Dragon's Den" to "Lion's Den."

With nearly $1 billion invested by the Sharks themselves, the show has propelled countless businesses to unprecedented success, fostering growth and innovation on a massive scale.

Over Tk 1 crore was invested in the premiere episode of "Shark Tank Bangladesh" where four promising entrepreneurs stepped into the spotlight, each showcasing their visionary ideas in front of the Sharks.

The Sharks present were Sami Ahmed, Nazim Farhan Chowhdury, Navin Ahmed, Ahmed Ali (Leon) and Golam Murshed.

Booktionary: founder Mehedi Hasan Nayon introduced a revolutionary platform that merges the love for books with cutting-edge technology.

With "Booktionary," users can buy, sell, and exchange university books seamlessly, ushering in a new era of a book recycling programme for students at universities. Sharks Nazim Farhan Choudhury and Sami Ahmed were quick to recognize its potential, investing Tk 30 lakh for a 15 percent equity stake.

Cookoly: female entrepreneur Shayla Sharmin captivated the Sharks with her innovative approach to cooking. With her brand "Cookoly," she offers ready-to-cook mixes made from organic ingredients, free from preservatives and chemicals.

The sugar free masala chai mix is the signature product that all tea takers will look to try as she ensures the sweetness through her special mix of ingredients.

Impressed by the concept, Sharks Golam Murshed, Nazim Farhan Choudhury, and Ahmed Ali secured a 40 percent equity stake with a Tk 30 lakh investment.

EcoCutler: Md. Azizul Haque presented "EcoCutler," a venture dedicated to eco-friendly wood and bamboo cutlery and straws. While the Sharks resonated with the mission, no deal was reached in this round. They are determined to be back in another season with better market traction.

Beauty Solutions: Female entrepreneur Naznin Akhtar Dalia from Narayanganj showcased her skincare brand "Beauty Solutions," emphasizing the use of organic ingredients.

Her impressive revenue and profitability numbers not only won over Sharks Ghulam Murshed, Sami Ahmed, and Ahmed Ali, who collectively invested Tk 50 lakh for an eight percent equity stake, but it was the toughest negotiation on this episode.

With each episode promising new innovations and investment opportunities, "Shark Tank Bangladesh" is set to create new ways for entrepreneurs to access capital.

Shark Tank Bangladesh has Robi as the "Title Sponsor", Startup Bangladesh as "Powered by Sponsor", Tally Solutions as "Co-Sponsor", Prime Bank as "Banking Partner", Olympic Foodie Instant Noodles as "Snacks Partner", Sunquick as "Beverage Partner", Yellow by Beximco as "Wardrobe Partner", Kloth Studio as "Style Partner", Miniso as "Gift Partner", Holiday Inn as "Hospitality Partner", Euro Vigil Security Service as "Security Partner", Raw Exposure as "Photography Partner", Live2web as "Backstory Partner", Chows as "Restaurant Partner" and Concito as "PR Partner".

The production of the programme was done by Red Dot Communications.

