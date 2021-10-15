Will revert to 1972 constitution; bill to be placed soon: Murad

Bangladesh

UNB
15 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:58 pm

Will revert to 1972 constitution; bill to be placed soon: Murad

UNB
15 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:58 pm
File photo of state minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan
File photo of state minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan

State Minister for Information Murad Hassan has said Bangladesh is a secular nation and will return to its 1972 constitution offered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
 
Military dictators tried to undermine Bangladesh's core ideal of secularism by declaring Islam as the state religion, he said. 
 
"We'll soon return to the 1972 secular constitution that founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave to Bangladesh after independence," he said in a video post, also while visiting a Puja venue last night.
 
Murad said Islam is not state religion and he does not believe in that. "We'll return to the 1972 constitution. We'll get that bill passed in parliament under the leadership of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina)," he added.
 
Murad Hassan said they will table a bill soon in Parliament. "I don't think there's anyone in parliament to oppose it."
 
He came down heavily on former military dictator HM Ershd and Ziaur Rahman for incorporating Islam as state religion in the constitution and lashed out at the BNP-Jamaat for unleashing violence and creating divisions in the country in the name of religion.
 
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion celebrate all festivals together in Bangladesh, adding: "Religion is for individuals and festival is for all and we enjoy every festival together."
 
But there are some cliques who are out to destroy the spirit by staging some communal incidents, she said.

Top News

1972 constitution / State Minister for Information Murad Hassan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

2h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate