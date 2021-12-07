Actor Emon quizzed over leaked phone call with Murad, Mahi 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

Actor Emon quizzed over leaked phone call with Murad, Mahi 

TBS Report 
07 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 07:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Mamnoon Hasan Emon has been quizzed by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials over the leaked phone conversation among former State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan and actress Mahiya Mahi.

His inquiry took place at RAB headquarters on Tuesday. 

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the news and said Emon himself visited the RAB headquarter in the evening around 6pm. 

The two-year-old phone conversation of Murad Hasan with Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media. 

In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an alleged indecent proposal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Murad Hasan submitted a resignation letter to the Information Ministry citing "personal reasons."

the former state minister for information was expelled by the ruling party's Jamalpur unit around 5:20pm.
 

Top News

Actor Mamnun Hossain Emon / Murad Hasan / State Minister for Information Murad Hassan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

9h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

11h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

3h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

3h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

3h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh