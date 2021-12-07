Actor Emon quizzed over leaked phone call with Murad, Mahi 

Actor Mamnoon Hasan Emon has been quizzed by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials over the leaked phone conversation among former State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan and actress Mahiya Mahi.

His inquiry took place at RAB headquarters on Tuesday.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed the news and said Emon himself visited the RAB headquarter in the evening around 6pm.

The two-year-old phone conversation of Murad Hasan with Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi recently went viral on social media.

In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an alleged indecent proposal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Murad Hasan submitted a resignation letter to the Information Ministry citing "personal reasons."

the former state minister for information was expelled by the ruling party's Jamalpur unit around 5:20pm.

