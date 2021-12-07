HC directs BTRC to remove audios, videos of state minister Murad

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 02:23 pm

HC directs BTRC to remove audios, videos of state minister Murad

The High Court (HC) has directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove all audios and videos consisting indecent remarks made by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murad Hasan from social media within 24 hours.

The BTRC chairman was also directed to inform the court within Wednesday about what steps have been taken to remove the contents.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon had orally appealed to the court to remove the audio and videos. The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order in favour of the appeal on Tuesday.

Previously, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had asked the state minister to resign by Tuesday over Murad's derogatory remarks about the daughter of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Dr Murad then resigned from the Cabinet citing personal reasons on Tuesday. He sent the letter at 12.30pm

Murad Hasan is currently in Chattogram, so a representative from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will submit his resignation letter to the Cabinet.

