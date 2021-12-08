Writ filed challenging Murad’s MP post

A writ has been filed with the High Court challenging the legality of Murad Hassan's MP post who resigned as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

Supreme Court Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand filed the petition with the HC bench concerned on Wednesday.

The writ also sought judicial investigation into the activities of Murad, also the MP of Jamalpur-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah will hear the writ in the next week.

On Tuesday, Murad Hassan quit the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

The under-fire junior minister submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday showing personal reasons for quitting his job.

President Abdul Hamid accepted the resignation letter of the disgraced State Minister.

Murad had been under increasing criticism by various quarters for his disrespectful remarks on women in an interview on social media. A number of audios and videos containing indecent remarks by Murad Hassan also went viral on social media during the last few days.

A two-year-old phone conversation of the junior minister with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi was among them. In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an indecent proposal.

Demanding his immediate resignation, women and rights bodies and political parties slammed Murad for the indecent remarks he made.

Meanwhile, Murad Hassan, was relieved from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district unit Awami League.

The Jamalpur district unit of the ruling party took the decision of punitive action against Murad for damaging the party's image and for his involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.