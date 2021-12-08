Writ filed challenging Murad’s MP post

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:28 pm

Related News

Writ filed challenging Murad’s MP post

The writ also sought judicial investigation into the activities of Murad

UNB
08 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:28 pm
Writ filed challenging Murad’s MP post

A writ has been filed with the High Court challenging the legality of  Murad Hassan's MP post who resigned as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

Supreme Court Advocate Yunus Ali Akhand filed the petition with the HC bench concerned on Wednesday.

The writ also sought judicial investigation into the activities of Murad, also the MP of Jamalpur-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah will hear the writ in the next week.

On Tuesday, Murad Hassan quit the cabinet following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for his offensive and indecent remarks on women.

The under-fire junior minister submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday showing personal reasons for quitting his job.

President Abdul Hamid accepted the resignation letter of the disgraced State Minister.

Murad had been under increasing criticism by various quarters for his disrespectful remarks on women in an interview on social media. A number of audios and videos containing indecent remarks by Murad Hassan also went viral on social media during the last few days.

A two-year-old phone conversation of the junior minister with actor Mamnun Hasan Emon and actress Mahiya Mahi was among them. In that audio clip, Murad made "derogatory comments" on the actress, threatened her and gave her an indecent proposal.

Demanding his immediate resignation, women and rights bodies and political parties slammed Murad for the indecent remarks he made.

Meanwhile, Murad Hassan, was relieved from the post of Health and Population Affairs Secretary of Jamalpur district unit Awami League.

The Jamalpur district unit of the ruling party took the decision of punitive action against Murad for damaging the party's image and for his involvement in anti-disciplinary activities.

Top News

State Minister for Information Murad Hassan / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

17m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

22m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

27m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study